LONDON Dec 11 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract fell
0.4 percent by 0735 GMT on Wednesday, as uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal
Reserve may start to scale back economic stimulus measures sapped appetite
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.6 percent, or 36.17 points, at
6,523.31 points on Tuesday.
* Ex-dividends are set to take 0.10 points off the FTSE on Wednesday.
* London copper was holding near one-month highs on Wednesday, stalling out
after three sessions of gains, but underpinned by a weaker dollar and steady
buying from top consumer China.
* HSBC : Santander, Spain's largest bank, has agreed to buy
HSBC's 8 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai, expanding its presence in China at a
time when other foreign banks have hit the exit button.
* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner and
a top investor in U.S. onshore oil and gas, said on Tuesday its U.S. shale
business should generate cash from 2016, contributing almost $3 billion a year
to the group by the end of the decade.
* RBS : Royal Bank of Scotland said its finance director, Nathan
Bostock, had resigned to join Spanish bank Santander after just 10
weeks in the job, dealing a major blow to the state-backed lender's turnaround
efforts.
* VODAFONE : Vodafone Group Plc expects to close the $130 billion
sale of its 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless to Verizon Communications
and that shareholders will have received the proceeds of the deal by
early March in line with the companies' target for a first quarter close.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GlaxoSmithKline is to invest another 200 million
pounds ($330 million) on advanced manufacturing in Britain, the company said on
Wednesday, underlining the draw of a tax break designed to encourage research
and development.
* FIRSTGROUP : British bus and rail operator FirstGroup Plc said it
had rejected a proposal from one of its biggest shareholders to sell its U.S.
businesses in order to pay down debt.
* STAGECOACH : The transport group said it was trading in line with
expectations.
* BUNZL : The distribution and outsourcing company said overall
trading was in line with its expectations.
* PZ CUSSONS : The healthcare and consumer products group posted a 4
percent rise in first-half revenues.
* CARILLION : The support services company said its outlook remained
challenging, although it also announced a 500 million pound ($821.37 million) BT
contract extension.
* IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES : The technology and graphics group posted
lower H1 profits.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit