LONDON Dec 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Friday, with the market set

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 1 percent, or 62.47 points, at 6,445.25 points on Thursday.

* LEGAL & GENERAL /CO-OP: UK insurer Legal & General has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible bid for the general insurance arm of the Co-operative Group, a source familiar with the process said.

* CENTRICA : Ireland picked a consortium led by Britain's Centrica for a 1.12 billion euro ($1.5 billion) acquisition of the retail unit of its gas utility Bord Gais, a major milestone as it prepares to complete its international bailout programme.

* GLG : British hedge fund adviser GLG Partners LP and a former holding company agreed to pay about $9 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges that internal control failures had caused them to inflate a fund's assets and collect excessive fees.

* KAZAKHSTAN KAGAZY : Kazakhstan Kagazy said its paper making operations in Almaty were raided this week by financial police who accused the company of involvement in criminal activities and tax evasion.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BELLWAY TRADING UPDATE

DOMINO'S PIZZA TRADING UPDATE

