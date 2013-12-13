LONDON Dec 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat on Friday, with the market set
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 1 percent, or 62.47 points, at
6,445.25 points on Thursday.
* LEGAL & GENERAL /CO-OP: UK insurer Legal & General has hired
Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible bid for the general insurance arm of the
Co-operative Group, a source familiar with the process said.
* CENTRICA : Ireland picked a consortium led by Britain's Centrica
for a 1.12 billion euro ($1.5 billion) acquisition of the retail unit of its gas
utility Bord Gais, a major milestone as it prepares to complete its
international bailout programme.
* GLG : British hedge fund adviser GLG Partners LP and a former
holding company agreed to pay about $9 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges
that internal control failures had caused them to inflate a fund's assets and
collect excessive fees.
* KAZAKHSTAN KAGAZY : Kazakhstan Kagazy said its paper making
operations in Almaty were raided this week by financial police who accused the
company of involvement in criminal activities and tax evasion.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BELLWAY TRADING UPDATE
DOMINO'S PIZZA TRADING UPDATE
