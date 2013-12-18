LONDON Dec 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 15 to 17 points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday according to financial bookmakers.

The FTSE has lost ground over the last week as strong U.S. economic data has fuelled speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may trim a bond-buying programme, aimed at boosting the economy, which has curbed returns on debt and driven money into stocks since September 2012.

The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is due to announce its decision at 1900 GMT, with most economists not expecting the Fed to start winding down its purchases of $85 billion a month in bonds until March.

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.6 percent, or 36.01 points, at 6,486.19 points on Tuesday.

* LLOYDS : The government's first sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group was managed effectively and provided value for money, Britain's public spending watchdog said on Wednesday.

* BP : BP Plc filed a fraud lawsuit in U.S. court on Tuesday to halt some of the $2.3 billion it set aside to compensate commercial fishermen for losses claimed after the British oil company's 2010 offshore oil spill, the biggest in U.S. history.

* EXILLON : Seneal International Agency Ltd, controlled by Russian billionaire Alexei Khotin, said it does not plan to raise its stake in Exillon Energy Plc, two weeks after saying that another company he controls may bid for the oil producer.

* SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: Scottish taxpayers could face an annual bill of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) to pay for three policy commitments of the Scottish government if the country votes to leave Britain, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

DARTY H1

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit