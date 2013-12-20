LONDON Dec 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 to 14 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The FTSE 100 closed up 1.4 percent, or 92.62 points, at 6,584.70 points to bring its gains since the start of 2013 to around 12 percent, helped by a rise in pharmaceutical stocks and by a pledge from the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low.

* The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday and maintained its view that the economy is recovering moderately, encouraged by growing signs that the benefits of its massive stimulus are spreading through broader sectors of the economy.

* China's benchmark money market rate climbed to a six-month high on Friday despite attempts by the central bank to calm sentiment, showing signs of a scramble for cash reminiscent of a massive crunch that occurred in June.

* SERCO - Embattled outsourcing company Serco is braced for a challenging year ahead despite confidence it has done enough to be given the all-clear in January to sign new contracts with the British government, its chairman said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

