LONDON Dec 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat on Monday according to financial bookmakers, with futures steady
ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.9 percent, or 56.70 points, at
6,750.87 points on Friday.
* Copper edged lower on Monday as the market took a breather after hitting
its highest since mid-August in the previous session, fuelled by signs of global
economic recovery and hopes of improving Chinese demand.
* Brent oil held steady above $112 per barrel on Monday, supported by
continued unrest in oil-producing African nations.
* LLOYDS : The British government could sell off all of its 18.4
billion pound ($30.35 billion) stake in Lloyds in 2014, the Daily Telegraph
reported, citing unnamed sources.
* MAX PETROLEUM : The oil company announced successful drilling
results at the Sagiz West appraisal well.
* FAROE PETROLEUM : The oil company announced the spudding of its
Butch East exploration well.
* CAPITAL & REGIONAL : The property group said it had increased its
stake in The Mall Shopping Centre Fund.
