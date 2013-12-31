LONDON Dec 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set
* The UK blue chip index closed down 19.60 points, or 0.3 percent, at
6,731.27 points on Monday, pausing after six straight sessions of gains - its
longest winning streak since October, which saw it rise around 4 percent since
Dec. 18. The London bourse will close at 1230 GMT on Tuesday.
* The FTSE 100 has notched gains of around 14 percent in 2013, a year which
has seen the index scale 13-year highs, some 2 percent above current levels.
* Experian will trade without the attraction of its latest dividend
on Tuesday, taking 0.27 points off the index.
* RIO TINTO, BHP BILLITON : Iron ore miners were waiting for
conditions to ease before assessing damage caused by a cyclone that ripped
across northwest Australia on Tuesday, closing ports and threatening mining
operations in the sparsely populated Pilbara region.
