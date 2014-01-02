LONDON Jan 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 6 points, or 0.1 percent, according to financial bookmakers at IG.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.3 percent, or 17.82 points, at 6,749.09 points on Tuesday in the last trading session of 2013, with the FTSE up 14.4 percent over the course of 2013 in its best year since 2009.

* DEBENHAMS : Debenhams warned of a sharp fall in profit on Tuesday after big discounts failed to spur a surge in last-minute Christmas shopping, sending a shiver through weaker British retailers.

* JOHN LEWIS : British department stores group John Lewis scored a 7.2 percent rise in Christmas sales, as strong demand for items from tablet PCs to coffee machines helped it become one of this year's likely winners in the UK retail sector.

* UK HOUSING SECTOR: Over 6,000 people have applied for mortgages under the British government's Help to Buy scheme in its first three months, which if approved would amount to 910 million pounds ($1.5 billion) in loans, Prime Minister David Cameron announced on Thursday.

* London copper futures kicked off the new year on a positive note on Thursday, rising around half a percent on expectations that economic recovery in top consumer China will drive demand.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

