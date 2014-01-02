LONDON Jan 2 Britain's FTSE 100 futures edged up 0.3
percent by 0730 GMT, extending gains after the UK stock market had its
best year since 2009 although weak Chinese data may cap some of that progress.
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.3 percent, or 17.82 points, at
6,749.09 points on Tuesday in the last trading session of 2013, with the FTSE up
14.4 percent over the course of 2013 in its best year since 2009.
* CHINESE ECONOMY: China's factory activity slowed in December, official and
private manufacturing surveys showed, reinforcing views that growth in the
world's second-largest economy moderated in the final quarter of 2013.
* DEBENHAMS : British retailer Debenhams, which issued a severe
profit warning earlier this week, said its Finance Director Simon Herrick would
step down with immediate effect.
* LOOKERS : The car dealership company said its chief executive
Peter Jones had retired and would be replaced by Andy Bruce.
* JOHN LEWIS : British department stores group John Lewis scored a
7.2 percent rise in Christmas sales, as strong demand for items from tablet PCs
to coffee machines helped it become one of this year's likely winners in the UK
retail sector.
* HOUSE OF FRASER : British department stores group House of
Fraser on Thursday said a surge in online sales had helped it to its best ever
Christmas trading period.
* UK HOUSING SECTOR: Over 6,000 people have applied for mortgages under the
British government's Help to Buy scheme in its first three months, which if
approved would amount to 910 million pounds ($1.5 billion) in loans, Prime
Minister David Cameron announced on Thursday.
* London copper futures kicked off the new year on a positive note on
Thursday, rising around half a percent on expectations that economic recovery in
top consumer China will drive demand.
