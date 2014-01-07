LONDON Jan 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract edged up by 0.1 percent on Tuesday, with financial bookmakers expecting firmer commodity prices to help mining and energy shares.

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,730.73 points on Monday after a choppy trading session, while mining stocks fell following fresh signs of an economic slowdown in China, the world's top metals consumer.

* REED ELSEVIER : Anglo-Dutch information group Reed Elsevier named Nick Luff from British energy group Centrica as its new chief finance officer on Tuesday.

* EASYJET : The budget airline reported a 3.5 percent rise in passenger numbers for December. British Airways' parent company International Airlines Group reports passenger traffic numbers later in the day.

* AMEC : The engineering group said it had won a 255 million pound ($418.48 million) contract with Kuwait Oil Company.

* TOPPS TILES : The tiling company reported higher sales.

* WINCANTON : The logistics company said it had won a contract with Argos.

* DUNELM : The homewares retailer posted a 2.9 percent rise in second quarter like-for-like sales.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : A Japanese investment banking unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group was ordered on Monday to pay a $50 million criminal fine after pleading guilty to wire fraud over its role in manipulating the benchmark interest rate Libor.

* SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell, Austria's OMV and Japan's Mitsui will drill an exploration well off New Zealand's southeast coast, becoming the latest group to search for natural gas in the country's largely untapped deepwater basins.

* British businesses reported strong growth and rising confidence in the fourth quarter of 2013, suggesting the country's economic recovery will pick up speed, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* British new car sales grew by more than 10 percent last year to hit a five-year high, bucking a gloomy trend in most of the rest of Europe, industry figures are expected to show later on Tuesday.

* London copper edged up from near two-week lows on Tuesday.

* Brent oil futures climbed above $107 a barrel on Tuesday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit