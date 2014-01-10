LONDON Jan 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 21 to 24 points, or 0.4 percent, on Friday according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index fell by 0.5 percent, or 30.44 points, to 6,691.34
points on Thursday.
* On the macroeconomic front, U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due out at 1330
GMT. A Reuters survey of economists this week forecast that the non-farm
payrolls probably rose by 196,000 jobs last month, slightly below November's
203,000 gain, but a touch above the monthly average for the three months through
November.
* CHINESE ECONOMY: China's export growth slowed more than expected in
December due to a higher comparison base a year earlier and a clamp-down on
speculative activities disguised as export deals, missing the official target on
foreign trade. However, Chinese import data grew and beat forecasts.
* ALCOA /MINING COMPANIES: Shares in European mining and steel
companies will be in the spotlight after U.S. aluminium major Alcoa Inc
posted a massive quarterly loss after the bell on Wall Street on Thursday.
Alcoa, which kick-started the U.S. quarterly earnings season, also issued an
outlook for stagnant growth in global aluminum demand. Its shares fell 4 percent
in after-hours trade.
* TULLOW OIL : State-controlled Norwegian energy firm Statoil
is studying overseas acquisitions to reduce its focus on Norway and
Tullow Oil is among targets it is studying, Bloomberg reported late on Thursday,
quoting unnamed company sources.
* JD SPORTS : The sportswear retailer said it was on track to post
results in line with market expectations and added it had strong Christmas
trading.
* SHIRE : The healthcare group extended its tender offer for
ViroPharma.
* REXAM : Montagu Private Equity has entered advanced talks with
Rexam to buy the British beverage can maker's healthcare packaging unit, two
people familiar with the transaction told Reuters.
* CINEWORLD : British cinema operator CineWorld Group announced
plans to combine with rival Cinema City International. Cineworld Group,
responding to a report it is close to buying Warsaw-listed Cinema City
International's (CCI) movie theatre operations, also confirmed it was
in advanced talks.
* GULFSANDS : The oil group said its third onshore Morocco well had
proven to be a dry hole.
* PERFORM : Perform, which owns digital rights through contracts
relating to more than 200 events, said its chief financial officer was stepping
down.
* UK BANKS/FINES: Britain's biggest banks have so far paid out only 158.6
million pounds ($261.1 million) of the 3 billion pounds they have set aside to
compensate small firms mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products, the
financial regulator said.
* UK RETAIL SECTOR: British retail sales growth slowed in December despite
signs of strong consumer confidence, industry data showed on Friday, raising
questions about the durability of the recovery.
* UK CONSTRUCTION SECTOR: British construction firms saw record growth in
work in the last three months of 2013 and expect similarly strong growth in
2014, an industry survey showed on Friday, giving hope for ongoing economic
recovery.
