LONDON Jan 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 36 to 40 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers.
* Futures for the FTSE 100 index are down 0.7 percent.
* A rally in banking shares helped the FTSE 100 to rise to a two-month
closing high on Monday, with the index finishing 17.21 points, or 0.3 percent,
stronger at 6,757.15 points.
* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca said it expected to return to growth
after a wave of drug patent expiries earlier than analysts currently forecast,
with 2017 revenue likely to be broadly in line with the 2013 level.
* CAPITA - The company signed a contract with Transport for London
to run congestion charging and low emission zone schemes. The agreement is
expected to generate revenue of approximately 145 million pounds ($237.55
million) to Capita.
* British CPI data for December, due at 0930 GMT, is forecast to rise 0.5
percent month-on-month and 2.1 percent from a year earlier.
* MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL - The company's fourth quarter gross
profit fell 1.2 percent to 125 million pounds.
* London copper edged higher, as caution over growth prospects for the
world's top two economies dampened sentiment, but a shortfall of metal in the
physical markets underpinned prices.
* Brent crude held above $106 a barrel on Tuesday after slipping in the
previous session as Libyan supply picked up and as the restart of Iranian oil
shipments appeared to get closer.
