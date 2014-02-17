LONDON Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening flat to 1 point lower on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 4.20 points, up 0.1
percent, at 6,663.62 points on Friday.
The UK benchmark, up nearly 4 percent from its February
lows, has now recouped more than half of what it lost during the
recent emerging markets sell-off.
* ROYAL MAIL : Royal Mail and the Communication
Workers Union have started talks on a company charter to
enshrine their post-privatisation agreement over working
conditions for more than 100,000 workers so that the terms can
only be overturned by a vote of the company's shareholders, the
Guardian reported.
* ESSAR ENERGY : The company said its largest
shareholder, Essar Global Fund Ltd, has made a possible offer of
70 pence per share for the 22 percent stake it does not own in
the London-listed oil and gas producer.
* ROLLS ROYCE : The company faces a showdown with
investors over how it accounts for lucrative contracts to
service aircraft engines, the Times said. company will now hold
a briefing on the issue at July's Farnborough airshow.
* RSA : British insurer RSA is looking for
prospective buyers for the sale of one of its Canadian
businesses, which could help the company raise as much as 200
million pounds ($334.6 million), Sky News reported on Sunday.
* BARCLAYS : Sky News has learnt that Barclays has
engaged headhunters to begin a search process to replace Sir
David Walker as chairman in the coming months and has already
commenced board discussions about the plan.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
HAMMERSON reports full-year results
