European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
LONDON Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Thursday, with March futures down 0.7 percent by 0738 GMT ahead of the cash market open.
* Darkening the mood, China's flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seven-month low of 48.3 in February from January's final reading of 49.5. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction while one above shows expansion.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.28 points - flat in percentage terms - at 6,796.71 points on Wednesday. It hit 6,810.48, its highest since late January, earlier in the day. The index has seen a rally of around 6 percent since early February.
* BAE SYSTEMS : BAE Systems posted a 3 percent rise in full-year profit, in line with analysts' expectations, and said it expected continuing U.S. budget pressures to reduce earnings per share by 5-10 percent this year compared to 2013.
* CENTRICA : The utility, which owns the country's biggest energy supplier British Gas, posted a 2 percent drop in 2013 adjusted operating profit due an increase in costs in its electricity and gas supply segment.
* REXAM : The drinks can maker said full-year underlying pretax profit rose 4 percent.
* ESSAR ENERGY : FTSE said it has suspended the deadline for London-listed Essar Energy to meet a minimum free float rule pending the result of a potential offer by Essar Global Fund Ltd to buy out the remaining stake in the company.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Lloyds has opted to domicile TSB in England rather than Scotland ahead of the new bank's 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) stock market float, the Telegraph reported.
* BG GROUP : The oil and gas firm has bought six liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Italian utility Enel as it seeks to replace lost supplies from its Egyptian operations.
* PETROFAC : The company said it has been awarded an Oman contract by BP.
* SIG: British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning. * OCADO: Ocado , the British online supermarket that h
March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday. * AMEC FOSTER WHEELER-JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Wood Group has agreed to buy rival Amec Foster Wheeler for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion),