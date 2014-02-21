LONDON Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening higher on Friday, with March futures up
0.6 percent by 0736 GMT ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK benchmark edged up 16.28 points, up 0.2 percent, to
6,812.99 points on Thursday, taking its rally since an early
February low to around 6 percent.
This leaves the index about 1 percent shy of a peak hit in
late January, before political and economic concerns in emerging
markets took their toll on equities.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS is expected to
announce its withdrawal from many investment banking activities
as well as much of its international business in a move that is
expected to reduce staff numbers by at least 30,000 over the
next three to five years, the Financial Times reported.
* BARCLAYS : Citigroup Inc has settled a
lawsuit against Barclays Plc in which it sought to recover more
than $141 million for providing foreign exchange services to a
unit of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc during the 2008
financial crisis.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Top global oil trader Vitol SA
has agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell's Australian
refinery and petrol stations for about $2.6 billion.
* ANITE : Anite Plc said it was in negotiations for a
potential sale of its travel reservation software business, in
line with the company's previously announced strategy to focus
on its wireless division.
* ROLLS ROYCE : The company has won a $182.7 million
contract from the U.S. Air Force.
* LEGAL & GENERAL : The company has made its first
U.S. investment management buy in a $50.4 million deal.
* INFORMA : The company posted FY adjusted cont ops
pretax profit up 3 pct.
* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS : The company
reported a 35 percent rise in revenue.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : Boots, the chemist founded by
Quakers in 1849, has signed an exclusive deal with a subsidiary
of Imperial Tobacco that means the high street chain will be
selling electronic cigarettes from Monday, the Times reported.
