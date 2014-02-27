European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision eyed (Adds detail, quotes, updates prices)
LONDON Feb 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6 to 8 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent, or 31.3 points, at 6,799.15 on Wednesday, hit by a fall in heavily-weighted Tesco after a spate of analyst downgrades following its results on Tuesday.
* BP - A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday denied BP Plc's request to halt payments from the $2.3 billion fund it created to compensate commercial fishermen for financial losses after the British company's 2010 offshore oil spill, according to court records.
* RBS - Royal Bank of Scotland said it intends to sell almost all of its remaining stake in Direct Line Insurance Group through a placement to institutional investors.
* ROLLS ROYCE - The British engineering company has outlined plans designed to maintain long-term dominance in large aircraft engines, showcasing two new models that could improve efficiency by up to 10 percent.
* RSA GROUP - The insurer is set to announce a discounted rights issue of around 800 million pounds ($1.33 billion) to bolster its capital position as the insurer suffered a 200 million pound fraud in its Irish business in the run-up to Christmas, several newspapers reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC PRELIM
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC H1
BODYCOTE PLC PRELIM
CHEMRING GROUP PLC TRADING
COLT GROUP SA PRELIM
CAPITA PLC FINAL
COUNTRYWIDE PLC PRELIM
DERWENT LONDON PLC PRELIM
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC PRELIM
MAN GROUP PLC PRELIM
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC PRELIM
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC FINAL
KAZAKHMYS PLC PRELIM
KIER GROUP PLC H1
LAVENDON GROUP PLC PRELIM
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC FINAL
PREMIER OIL PLC PRELIM
PROMETHEAN WORLD PLC PRELIM
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC FINAL
RICARDO PLC H1
REDROW PLC H1
REED ELSEVIER PLC FINAL
RPS GROUP PLC PRELIM
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC PRELIM
STANDARD LIFE PLC PRELIM
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC PRELIM
SPECTRIS PLC PRELIM
WPP PLC PRELIM
WHITBREAD PLC TRADING
XCHANGING PLC PRELIM
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision eyed (Adds detail, quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
(Adds company news item) March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * SIG: British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning. * OCADO: Ocado , the British online supermarket that h