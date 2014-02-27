LONDON Feb 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open lower on Thursday, with futures falling 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent, or 31.3 points, at 6,799.15 on Wednesday, hit by a fall in heavily-weighted Tesco after a spate of analyst downgrades following its results on Tuesday.

* RBS - Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland said it would refocus on serving British customers after reporting an 8.2 billion pound ($13.64 billion) loss for 2013, hit by restructuring costs and misconduct charges.

Royal Bank of Scotland also said it intends to sell almost all of its remaining stake in Direct Line Insurance Group through a placement to institutional investors.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC - The world's No. 2 cigarette maker said 2013 earnings rose 6 percent, helped by growth in market share which was offset by currency headwinds in three of its four regions.

* RSA GROUP - The troubled British insurer will tap its shareholders for 775 million pounds ($1.29 billion) of cash in a rights issue aimed at plugging a capital hole alongside asset sales.

* WPP - The world's largest advertising company increased its share buyback programme on Thursday after reporting strong 2013 results, record profit margins and a good start to 2014.

* REED ELSEVIER - Anglo-Dutch media group Reed Elsevier reported a 7 percent rise in adjusted earnings per share, broadly in line with forecasts, and said it was confident it would deliver further growth in 2014.

* CAPITA - The British outsourcing group posted a 14 percent rise in annual profits on Thursday and said it was confident on 2014 after winning 588 million pounds ($978.3 million) worth of new contracts so far this year.

* ROLLS ROYCE - The British engineering company has outlined plans designed to maintain long-term dominance in large aircraft engines, showcasing two new models that could improve efficiency by up to 10 percent.

* BP - A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday denied BP Plc's request to halt payments from the $2.3 billion fund it created to compensate commercial fishermen for financial losses after the British company's 2010 offshore oil spill, according to court records.

* MAN GROUP - Man Group said funds under management fell 5 percent in 2013 and market conditions were challenging, although the pace of outflows had slowed.

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - The residential property developer reported a 162.3 percent increase in pretax profit in the first half, saying it expected to deliver full year profit towards the top end of expectations.

