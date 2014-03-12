LONDON, March 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down by 41 to 43 points, or 0.6 percent lower, on Wednesday, according
to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.06 percent lower at 6,685.52 points on
Tuesday after falling up to 6,660.59, its lowest since the middle of February.
* COPPER: Shanghai copper fell by its five percent daily limit on Wednesday
and London copper touched a 44-month low, as fears grew that credit-linked
defaults in China could unlock copper from financing deals and unleash further
selling.
* BRITISH EU REFERENDUM: A future Labour government would only hold a
referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union if more powers were
transferred to Brussels, party leader Ed Miliband will say on Wednesday.
* LLOYDS : Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it would cap the
pensions of around 35,000 employees in a move that will boost income by 1
billion pounds ($1.66 billion) but risks a backlash from disgruntled employees.
* PAYDAY LOAN FIRMS: Britain's financial watchdog will review in April how
payday lenders collect debts and impose a cap from early 2015 on the sky-high
interest rates criticised by politicians and churches.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
PRUDENTIAL FINAL RESULTS
FRENCH CONNECTION FINAL RESULTS
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS FINAL RESULTS
HOCHSCHILD MINING FINAL RESULTS
OCADO TRADING UPDATE
