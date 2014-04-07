Heavyweight banks help European shares as rate hike talk mounts
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45-53 points, or as much as 0.8 percent lower, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 46.41 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,695.55 points on Friday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright)
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
* BT jumps after Openreach deal (Recasts, adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, March 10 Eurozone banking shares hit their highest level since last January on Friday, extending gains after the European Central Bank struck a more optimistic tone on the economy.