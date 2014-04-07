(Adds futures, detail, company news)

LONDON, April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Monday, with June futures for the index down 0.7 percent by 0637 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 46.41 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,695.55 points on Friday.

* British businesses plan to increase hiring and investment over the next 12 months, even as recent economic data points to a possible slowdown in economic growth, a poll of finance directors showed.

* VODAFONE : Spanish cable group Ono, which agreed to a takeover offer from Vodafone last month, will renegotiate the terms of its large debt pile, the head of the British telecom group's business in Spain said in a newspaper interview.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The drugmaker, already facing corruption accusations in China, is now investigating allegations of bribery in Iraq, the British company said.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays has agreed to sell its retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) for an expected price of 650 million dirhams ($177 million), ADIB said.

* BG GROUP : BG Group has moved its headquarters for global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading to Singapore from the United Kingdom to be closer to customers in the fast growing Asian region, the company said.

* INSURERS: A 1,000-person poll shows that only a quarter plan to use savings to buy annuities upon retirement after the Chancellor unveiled pension reforms in the Budget, the Financial Times said.

* ENERGY FIRMS: Energy complaints in the first quarter of 2014 more than tripled compared to the same period last year to their highest level ever recorded, the energy sector's ombudsman said, according to the Guardian newspaper.

* BANKS: Britain's banks will have to spend billions overhauling their creaking IT systems over the next few years, according to chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority, the Independent newspaper reported.

