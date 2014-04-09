LONDON, April 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 32.15 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,590.69 points on Tuesday after touching its lowest since late March at 6,549.75. It added to a 1.1 percent loss on Monday.

* The near-term technical outlook became bearish after the index fell below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages on Monday, and its 200-day moving average on Tuesday.

* UK February trade balance figures, due at 0830 GMT, are expected to show a deficit of 9.2 billion pounds ($15.4 billion), according to a Reuters poll.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely GKN, IMI, St James's Place and Standard Life, will knock 1.8 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com

($1 = 0.5970 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tricia Wright)