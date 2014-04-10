LONDON, April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 44.92 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,635.61 points on Wednesday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank has agreed to pay 1.5 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) to cancel an arrangement that gives the government priority over dividends, clearing an obstacle to the lender's eventual privatisation.

* ROYAL MAIL - Britain's newly-privatised Royal Mail warned an investigation into a rival's complaint over wholesale mail price rises would lead to a long period of uncertainty around the prices it charges other postal operators.

* London nickel extended gains to a fresh one year high on Thursday as investors raised bullish bets after signs of stress in Chinese stainless steel markets following a ban on exports from top ore exporter Indonesia.

* Brent futures eased towards $107 a barrel on Thursday on weak China trade data and as investors booked profits after gains of 2 percent in the past two days.

Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta