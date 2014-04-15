LONDON, April 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were also flat by 0621 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent, or 22.06 points higher, at 6,583.76 points in the previous session. The index recovered after losses earlier in the session as the U.S. stock market rose following better-than-expected quarterly net profits at Wall Street bank Citigroup.

* British retail sales took their biggest annual fall last month since April 2013, hurt by unfavourable year-on-year comparisons due to the late timing of Easter this year, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

* RIO TINTO - The global miner's iron ore shipments fell 8 percent in the first-quarter from the previous quarter due to weather-related disruptions in Australia and Canada, but the company said it was on track to meet its full-year target.

* AGGREKO - The world's biggest temporary power provider said it was likely to meet expectations for 2014 after posting a five percent rise in group revenue in the first quarter of the year.

* SABMILLER - The brewer posted a 3 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, helped by sales volume increases in both beer and soft drinks, and said it is reviewing its holding in African hotel company Tsogo Sun Holdings.

* DIAGEO - Global drinks firm on Tuesday announced the launch of a tender offer to acquire up to 26 percent more in India's United Spirits Ltd in a deal valued at about $1.9 billion.

* GKN - The British engineer reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by growth in demand for commercial aircraft and light vehicles, as it warned that later on in the year growth would be modest due to tougher comparatives.

* BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING GROUP - The company plans to create a new company that will deliver ultra-fast broadband services in York.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The oil major is restarting an unspecified unit at its 100,000-barrel-per-day Scotford refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, it said in a message posted on a community information phone line.

* BARCLAYS - The bank under fire from shareholders for raising bonuses despite a fall in profit, will appoint Crawford Gillies to its board on Tuesday, Sky News reported, citing sources. He will take over chairmanship of the remuneration committee from John Sunderland later this year.

* CAPITA -The company will acquire software firm Amtsybex Group for 82 million sterling on a cash free, debt free basis.

DEBENHAMS - Britain's second largest department store group said it was confident improvements it was making to its business would deliver some cheer for investors, as it posted a 24.5 percent fall in first half profit.

* Brent crude futures dropped below $109 a barrel following a surge to a six-week high in the previous session, as investors looked ahead to a meeting in Geneva that they hoped would bring a political resolution to the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

* Nickel edged lower as the market took a breather after hitting a 14-month high in the previous session, supported by Indonesia's ore export ban and the prospect of tougher sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.

