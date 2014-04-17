European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
LONDON, April 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to up by 1 point on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 42.56 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,584.17 points on Wednesday.
* THE CO-OPERATIVE GROUP:
Britain's Co-operative Group will report a loss of more than 2 billion pounds on Thursday, laying bare the full damage done by disastrous acquisitions, a drugs scandal and an exodus of executives that have put its future as a mutual into doubt.
* STANDARD CHARTERED :
Private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are among first round bidders for Standard Chartered's Hong Kong consumer finance unit, a business valued at up to $700 million, people familiar with the matter said.
* BP :
BP Plc said the U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday ended patrols and operations on the final three shoreline miles in Louisiana, bringing to a close the four-year cleanup of the Gulf Coast following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
DIAGEO Q3 TRADING
TAYLOR WIMPEY AGM
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 16 European shares hit their highest level in 15 months on Thursday, with basic resource and banking stocks rising after the U.S. Fed raised rates and Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte won elections in the Netherlands.