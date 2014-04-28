European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
LONDON, April 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 to 10 points, or 0.1 percent, higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index slipped on Friday from its seven-week closing high the day before, ending down 17.31 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,685.69 points, knocked back by concerns surrounding the situation in Ukraine.
* The United States and Europe are preparing new sanctions against Russia as tensions escalated in eastern Ukraine. Pro-Russian rebels paraded European monitors they are holding on Sunday, freeing one but saying they had no plans to release another seven.
* It is a quiet day in terms of scheduled corporate news, with no UK blue chips set to report results.
* RECKITT BENCKISER : Merck & Co Inc is in the final stages of selling its consumer healthcare unit for close to $14 billion, with Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Bayer AG among final contenders to clinch a deal as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said.
* ASTRAZENECA : U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc could make a public declaration of its interest in Britain's second-biggest drugmaker, AstraZeneca Plc, as early as this week, the Financial Times said, citing sources.
LONDON, March 16 European shares hit their highest level in 15 months on Thursday, with basic resource and banking stocks rising after the U.S. Fed raised rates and Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte won elections in the Netherlands.