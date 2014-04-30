LONDON, April 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 1 to 19 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue-chip index ended up 69.75 points, or 1 percent, at 6,769.91
points on Tuesday, its highest close since March 6.
* BARCLAYS : The bank will next week announce the creation of a bad
bank portfolio of assets it deems non-core that it intends to sell or run down
as part of a streamlining of its investment bank, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
* ROLLS-ROYCE : The company said on Tuesday it was in talks with
Germany's Siemens AG to sell a unit that makes equipment for the oil
and gas industry and power-generation gear for utilities.
* KAZAKHMYS : Hong Kong-listed shares in the miner were suspended at
the request of the company pending its interim management statement later on
Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC TRADING
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Q1
STANDARD LIFE PLC Q1 TRADE
TULLOW OIL PLC TRADING
ANTOFAGASTA PLC Q1 OUTPUT
KAZAKHMYS PLC TRADING
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)