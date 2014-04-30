(Adds futures, further company news)

LONDON, April 30 Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening lower on Wednesday, with June futures on the index down 0.1 percent at 0626 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index ended up 69.75 points, or 1 percent, at 6,769.91 points on Tuesday, its highest close since March 6.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The oil major reported on Wednesday its first-quarter earnings almost halved from a year ago to $4.5 billion mainly due to a $2.9 billion charge reflecting impairments related to refineries in Asia and Europe.

* TULLOW OIL : The Africa-focused oil and gas explorer has sold majority stakes in two UK North Sea gas assets to Faroe Petroleum for $75.6 million, it said on Wednesday. Tullow added it would maintain its 2014 production target at 79,000-85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

* ANTOFAGASTA The Chilean miner saw its copper production shrink in the first quarter versus the previous quarter mainly due to scheduled plant maintenance at its Los Pelambres and Esperanza operations.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : The maker of Pall Mall and Lucky Strike cigarettes reported lower revenue for the latest quarter, hurt by foreign exchange rates and a slight decline in the number of cigarettes sold.

* STANDARD LIFE : The financial services group said the UK's introduction of automatic enrollment of workers onto company pension schemes has helped boost business flows this year.

* BARCLAYS : The bank will next week announce the creation of a bad bank portfolio of assets it deems non-core that it intends to sell or run down as part of a streamlining of its investment bank, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* NEXT : Britain's second biggest clothing retailer, raised its year profit guidance after posting a strong rise in first-quarter sales.

* ROLLS-ROYCE : The company said on Tuesday it was in talks with Germany's Siemens AG to sell a unit that makes equipment for the oil and gas industry and power-generation gear for utilities.

