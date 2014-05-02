LONDON May 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat to 5 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent on Friday, according to
* The UK blue chip index ended up by 0.4 percent, or 28.84 points, at
6,808.87 points, its highest close since March 4, buoyed by Lloyds
while most other European markets were closed for a holiday.
* ASTRAZENECA - Pfizer and AstraZeneca have resumed talks
about a trans-Atlantic merger of the two drug giants after Pfizer sweetened the
terms of an earlier takeover offer for its British rival, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland
is on Friday expected to report a quarterly attributable profit for only the
sixth time since its 45 billion pound ($76 billion) government rescue during the
2008 financial crisis.
* MARKS & SPENCER - Marks & Spencer , Britain's biggest clothing
retailer, launched a new online push on Thursday, targeting the 19 million
customers a year who shop in its UK stores but do not use its website.
* BARCLAYS - Barclays PLC has named Andrew Jones and Eiji Nakai as
co-chief executive officers for Asia Pacific, replacing the retiring Robert
Morrice who oversaw the British bank's expansion in the region following the
2008 financial crisis.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC TRADING
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC Q1 TRADE
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Q1 TRADE
LAIRD PLC Q1 TRADE
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Q1 TRADE
REXAM PLC TRADING
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC TRADING
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC Q1
