LONDON May 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5
to 7 points higher, or as much as 0.12 percent, on Tuesday, according to
* The UK market was closed on Monday for a holiday. The blue-chip index
ended 13.55 points higher, or 0.2 percent, at 6,822.42 points on Friday, its
highest close since March 4.
* Brent crude held steady below $108 per barrel on Tuesday as clashes across
Ukraine added to geopolitical risk supporting a market that might otherwise sag
due to expectations weekly data will show higher inventories in the United
States.
* Pfizer Inc reported quarterly revenue well below Wall Street
expectations on falling sales of key brands and generic drugs, underscoring its
interest in pursuing a $106 billion bid for rival AstraZeneca to promote
new business growth.
* London copper edged lower on Tuesday in thin trading as markets reopened
after a long holiday weekend, while dwindling nickel supplies after Indonesia's
ban of ore exports pushed that metal to its loftiest in more than a week on the
LME.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BARCLAYS PLC Q1 TRADE
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT H1
COUNTRYWIDE PLC Q1 TRADE
HISCOX LTD Q1 TRADE
