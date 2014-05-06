(Adds company news, futures)
LONDON May 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
higher, with June futures for the index rising 0.4 percent by 0634 GMT.
* The UK market was closed on Monday for a holiday. The blue-chip index
ended 13.55 points higher, or 0.2 percent, at 6,822.42 points on Friday, its
highest close since March 4.
* BARCLAYS - The bank said its underlying profits fell 5 percent in
the first quarter from a year ago after its investment bank struggled due to a
slump in fixed income revenues.
* ASTRAZENECA - The company's chairman Leif Johansson has urged the
British Prime Minister to be neutral as the drug company prepares to step up its
defence against Pfizer's takeover bid, The Financial Times reported.
AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had won U.S. approval for Epanova, a new pill
for heart disease.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA - The miner met market forecasts with a 24
percent increase in copper production in the first quarter of 2014 helped by
production expansion at its African and Australian operations.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - British investment manager Aberdeen
Asset Management posted a three percent fall in pretax profit in the six months
to March 31, as clients pulled money out of its core emerging market and Asian
equity funds.
* REXAM - The company says it has completed the sale of
pharmaceutical devices and prescription retail packaging divisions of its
healthcare business.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL, BG - Brazil's oil and natural gas
output rose to a 26-month high in March as companies such as Shell and BG Group
made up for stagnant output from state-run oil company Petrobras,
oil regulator ANP said on Monday.
Shell said on Monday operations at its 145,000 barrel-per-day Puget Sound
refinery in Washington state, have returned to normal following a malfunction on
April 30.
* More than 30 pro-Russian separatists were killed in fighting near the
rebel stronghold of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov
said on Tuesday.
* London copper edged lower on Tuesday in thin trading as markets reopened
after a long holiday weekend, while dwindling nickel supplies after Indonesia's
ban of ore exports pushed that metal to its loftiest in more than a week on the
LME.
* Brent crude held steady below $108 per barrel on Tuesday as clashes across
Ukraine added to geopolitical risk supporting a market that might otherwise sag
due to expectations weekly data will show higher inventories in the United
States.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing By Blaise Robinson)