LONDON May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 15 to 17 points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday after climbing to a 10-week high in the previous session, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 42.81 points higher, or 0.6 percent, at 6,839.25 points, its highest close since February 24.

* Britain's economy will grow faster than previously expected this year and should exceed its January 2008 peak size in the next few months, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Friday.

* British employers are offering higher pay as the pool of good job candidates dries up at its fastest rate in nearly a decade, according to a survey which may worry the Bank of England.

* Brent crude held steady above $108 per barrel, supported by renewed tension in Ukraine and continued limited supply from Libya, but still on track for a second weekly loss.

* London nickel prices surged beyond $20,000 per tonne for the first time in more than two years, climbing 4 percent as a flurry of supply concerns fuelled heavy buying of the stainless steel material.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)