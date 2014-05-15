(Adds company news)

LONDON May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* June futures for the index were down 0.2 percent by 0631 GMT.

* The benchmark index ended 0.08 percent higher at 6,878.49 points on Wednesday after touching its highest level since December 1999 earlier in the session.

* CARPHONE WAREHOUSE, DIXONS RETAIL - The two companies have agreed a 3.8 billion pounds ($6.38 billion) all-share merger, creating a powerful pan-European mobile phone and electricals group with about 2,900 stores.

* OLD MUTUAL - Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual said gross sales were up 24 percent in the first three months of 2014 on a constant currency basis, ahead of expectations.

* LAND SECURITIES - Britain's largest listed property developer posted a better than expected 12.2 percent rise in net asset value and announced an end to its strategy of building London offices speculatively.

* AVIVA - The British insurer saw mixed performances from its businesses in the first quarter of the year, with strong recoveries in Europe partly offset by a volatile life market in the UK.

* THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - The company reported a 50 percent rise in full year reported revenue on Thursday, saying expansion in capital markets infrastructure had boosted profits.

* Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Thursday it was not surprising that Britain's housing market was recovering along with the rest of the economy and he did not see troubling levels of credit growth.

* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker's boss said on Wednesday he would engage with Pfizer if the price was right and the risks posed from forcing the British drugmaker's operations into the U.S. company's new three-unit model were addressed.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - State-backed Lloyds is braced for tough questions from shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday over a 7.8 million pound ($13.1 million) pay package handed to Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio.

* Brent crude held steady above $110 a barrel on Thursday, close to its highest in nearly three weeks, as on-going concerns over the crisis in Ukraine outweighed mixed U.S. oil inventory data.

* London nickel plunged more than 6 percent on Thursday as light profit-taking triggered heavy technical sales after supply concerns fuelled a rally of more than 15 percent in the past week.

