LONDON May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 1 to 2 points, or flat in percentage terms on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures dipping 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Friday at 6,855.81
points to finish near a 14-year high, led up by bid speculation among
supermarkets.
* ASTRAZENECA - The UK-listed drugmaker rejected a final offer from
Pfizer, after the U.S. pharmaceutical said on Sunday it had raised its
offer for AstraZeneca to 69.3 billion pounds ($116.6 billion), or 55 pounds a
share, and would walk away if AstraZeneca did not accept it.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Chinese corruption charges against executives of
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc could be just the start of the
pharmaceutical industry's problems in its biggest emerging drugs market,
according to industry sources in China.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Sunday it
is winding down its interest-rate trading business as capital and operating
costs increase.
* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto is not actively seeking to
divest assets this year but would consider any attractive offers, Chief
Executive Sam Walsh said late on Friday.
* BABCOCK - British engineering contractor Babcock posted a
15-percent rise in full-year pretax profits on Monday and said it was confident
it would make further strong progress in its new financial year.
* MITIE - The British outsourcer posted a 4.3 percent rise in
full-year pretax profit on Monday, beating average analysts' expectations, and
said it was on track to deliver sustainable growth in the coming year.
* CRANSWICK - British pork and pies producer Cranswick Plc reported
a 6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit helped by increased consumer
appetite for locally produced pork and products such as sausage, bacon and
sandwiches.
* DIXONS - The British electronics retailer has announced the sale
of its central European operations, and expects to receive a small deferred cash
consideration spread over three years from the deal.
* ZOOPLA - British property website Zoopla will announce plans this week for
a stock market listing that will value the company at about one billion pounds
($1.7 billion), the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
* BANKS - Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks fell nine
percent to $42.8 billion in the first quarter, new data showed on Monday, as
tough new rules forcing banks to hold more capital led to a retreat from riskier
types of trading.
* PROPERTY - Three British retail property groups - Land Securities Group
Plc, British Land Company Plc and Hammerson Plc - are
among bidders eyeing a stake in Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent for 600
million pounds, The Times reported.
