Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen edging lower on Tuesday, with June futures on the index down 0.1 percent at 0625 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 11.26 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,844.55 points on Monday.

* VODAFONE GROUP - The world's second-largest mobile operator said its core earnings would fall in 2015 due to the investment needed in the business as it reported 2014 results in line with forecasts, helped by an improvement in underlying trading in the fourth quarter.

* MARKS AND SPENCER - The retailer made a profit before tax and one-off items of 623 million pounds ($1.05 billion), compared with a consensus of 615 million pounds. This represented a third straight decline in annual profit, with three years of heavy investment yet to revive the firm's underperforming non-food business.

* BP - A U.S. appeals court will not revisit a decision to reject the oil major's bid to block businesses from recovering money over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, even if those businesses could not trace their economic losses to the disaster.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - The LSE said on Tuesday it has entered into exclusive discussions with The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company over a potential acquisition of asset management group Russell Investments.

* RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC - The insurer said on Monday it had reached agreement to sell its majority-owned Canadian brokerage business - Noraxis Capital Corp - to U.S. insurance brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for C$500 million ($460.60 million).

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND The bank has handed its new finance director, Ewen Stevenson, almost 2 million pounds in shares on his first day in the job, The Guardian wrote on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.5943 British Pounds)