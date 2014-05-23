LONDON May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
* The UK blue chip index ended flat on Thursday at 6,820.56 points.
* EU ELECTIONS:
Britain's anti-EU UKIP party has made strong gains in local elections,
taking seats from both Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and the
opposition Labour party, according to early results on Friday.
* ASTRAZENECA :
BlackRock Inc, AstraZeneca Plc's largest shareholder, wants the drugmaker to
resume talks with Pfizer Inc about a potential sale eventually, but
backs its decision this week to reject Pfizer's current bid, according to two
people familiar with the matter.
