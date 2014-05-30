(Adds company news)
LONDON May 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening flat on Friday, according to the June futures
contract. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 20.07 points, 0.3
percent, at 6,871.29 points on Thursday, with takeover
speculation surrounding firms such as Smith & Nephew and
Weir lifting investors' appetite for riskier assets.
* ASTRAZENECA : After thwarting a $118 billion
takeover approach from Pfizer, Britain's AstraZeneca
will again take the spotlight this weekend when the
biggest annual medical meeting for cancer doctors convenes in
Chicago.
* British consumer sentiment hit its highest level in more
than nine years this month, adding to signs that the economy is
strengthening and raising questions about how much longer the
Bank of England will keep interest rates on hold.
* Raising interest rates in small increments when the time
comes could reduce the risk of the Bank of England making a
mistake, Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said in an interview
published on Thursday.
* House prices rose more slowly in May than in April across
England and Wales, a survey showed, in another sign that
Britain's housing market may be starting to cool.
* LADBROKES : Shares in the betting shop group rose
on Thursday, with the Daily Mail's market report citing ongoing
rumours of a private-equity consortium bid led by CVC Capital.
* IMI : Shares in the engineer rose on Thursday as
talk did the rounds that its severe service division might
appeal to Weir Group in the wake of the latter's failure to buy
Metso of Finland, the Financial Times's market report
said.
* FENNER : The maker of conveyor belts for the
mining industry warned it might miss market expectations for
full-year profit due to weakness in the U.S. coal sector and its
failure to clinch an Australian iron ore contract.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Atul Prakash)