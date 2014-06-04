LONDON, June 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent weaker at 6,836.30 points in the previous session, but not far from a 14-year high of 6,894.88 on May 15. The index is less than 2 percent below its record high of 6,950.60 set in late 1999.

* Investors await the Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI)figures, due at 0830 GMT. The index is expected to have eased to 58.2 in May from 58.7 in the previous month, but stay above the 50 threshold for growth.

* How far banks are along the path to rehabilitation will be thrown into sharp focus this week when politicians, central bankers and bank bosses gather in London - Europe's finance capital and also the site of many of the industry's ills.

* Brent crude held near $109 a barrel as investors eyed U.S. oil inventory data and looked to euro zone policies they hope could spur growth and boost the region's energy demand.

* London copper prices fell to a two-week low on nagging doubts over the health of China's giant manufacturing sector, while traders also worried about access to finance after a probe at a Chinese port.

