LONDON, June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 35 points, or 0.5 percent, according to financial spreadbetter IG. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 6,778.56 points on Wednesday.

* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday expressed confidence the U.S. economic recovery was on track and hinted at a slightly more aggressive pace of interest rate increases starting next year.

* London copper turned lower on Thursday amid doubts over the momentum of global economic growth and its impact on metals demand, while nickel prices sank further after a chunky build in exchange stocks.

* Brent crude held near a nine-month high above $114 a barrel on Thursday supported by concerns about potential supply disruptions due to fighting in Iraq.

* SPORTS DIRECT : Mike Ashley's Sports Direct said on Wednesday it had bought a 4.8 percent stake in MySale Group, an Australian fashion sales site that listed on the London stock market earlier this month.

