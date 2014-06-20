LONDON, June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening little changed on Friday, with financial bookmakers expecting the index to open 4 points higher. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were down 0.1 percent by 0632 GMT.

* The FTSE 100 ended up 29.55 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,808.11 points on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reassured investors over monetary policy, leaving the index within reach of a record of 6,950.60 set in 1999.

* UK public finance figures for May, set for release at 0830 GMT, are expected to show an increase to 12 billion pounds ($20.5 billion), a big increase on April's 9.6 billion pounds.

* SHIRE : U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc confirmed on Friday it had made a bid approach to Shire, which was rejected by the British group's board. It said talks were no longer ongoing.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Lloyds said it will sell a 38.5 percent stake in TSB, more than originally expected in a stock market listing of the business, following strong demand from investors.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS has agreed to pay $99.5 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims against the bank in litigation contending that Freddie Mac bought mortgage-backed securities that later went sour.

* BP : BP issues additional shares as alternative to Q1 dividend.

* ASTRAZENECA : The company said that primary endpoint data showed that OIC patients treated with Naloxegol show increased spontaneous bowel movements.

* DEBENHAMS : The department store reports a slight rise in Q3 sales.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.5864 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)