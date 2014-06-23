EDINBURGH, June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 17.09 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, on Friday at 6,825.20, boosted by pharmaceutical Shire after it was approached for a takeover by AbbVie.

* The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose more than expected to 50.8 in June from May's final reading of 49.4, beating a Reuters poll estimate of 49.7 and moving above the 50-point level that separates growth in activity from contraction.

* ASOS - British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Saturday it had been forced to suspend orders and take down its website following a fire at its main warehouse which police believe was started deliberately.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Britain's Treasury is set to approve a bonus scheme at state-controlled lender RBS that will give top executives 100 percent of their salary in shares, irrespective of how the bank performs, the Sunday Times reported.

Britain blocked the bank from awarding bonuses worth double an employee's fixed salary - the maximum allowed under a new European Union bonus cap - in April.

* TESCO - One of the British retailer's top 10 shareholders has expressed concerns about strategy and management to the store's senior independent director ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday, the Sunday Times reported. The shareholder declined to be named.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BEALE PLC H1

PORVAIR PLC H1

