EDINBURGH, June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open higher on Monday, with futures firming by 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 17.09 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, on Friday at 6,825.20, boosted by pharmaceutical Shire after it was approached for a takeover by AbbVie.

* The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose more than expected to 50.8 in June from May's final reading of 49.4, beating a Reuters poll estimate of 49.7 and moving above the 50-point level that separates growth in activity from contraction.

* ASOS - British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Monday it had restarted taking orders after a fire at its Barnsley Distribution Centre, in northern England, on Friday led to a temporary suspension.

ASOS said on Saturday it had been forced to suspend orders and take down its website following a fire at its main warehouse which police believe was started deliberately.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Britain's Treasury is set to approve a bonus scheme at state-controlled lender RBS that will give top executives 100 percent of their salary in shares, irrespective of how the bank performs, the Sunday Times reported.

Britain blocked the bank from awarding bonuses worth double an employee's fixed salary - the maximum allowed under a new European Union bonus cap - in April.

* TESCO - One of the British retailer's top 10 shareholders has expressed concerns about strategy and management to the store's senior independent director ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday, the Sunday Times reported. The shareholder declined to be named.

* FASTJET - The airline has launched flights to Zimbabwe, marking the carrier's third international route.

* CASTLETON - The technology firm has acquired IT firm Montal for 3.83 million pounds ($6.52 million).

* KROMEK - The radiation detection firm has won new contracts with the U.S. and British governments in the fields of homeland security and cancer research respectively.

