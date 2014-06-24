EDINBURGH, June 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 to 4 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down by 0.4 percent, or 24.64 points, at 6,800.56 points on Monday, led down by housebuilders and leaving it some 2 percent below a December 1999 record high of 6,950.60 points.

* BHP BILLITON - The global miner is planning to cut more jobs at its flagship Australian iron ore division as it seeks to reduce costs, following a slump in iron prices.

* BANKS - Britain should relax rules for new banks to enable them to compete on a level footing with established lenders and stimulate competition in the industry, the country's banking lobby group said on Monday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

CARPETRIGHT PLC PRELIM

CARNIVAL PLC Q2

CHEMRING GROUP PLC H1

DOMINO PRINTING SCIENCES PLC H1

ESSAR ENERGY PLC PRELIM

IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS PRELIM

IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC PRELIM

PETROFAC LTD TRADING

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines