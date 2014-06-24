(Adds futures price, company news items)

EDINBURGH, June 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open higher on Tuesday, with futures on the index firming 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down by 0.4 percent, or 24.64 points, at 6,800.56 points on Monday, led down by housebuilders and leaving it some 2 percent below a December 1999 record high of 6,950.60 points.

* BHP BILLITON - The global miner is planning to cut more jobs at its flagship Australian iron ore division as it seeks to reduce costs, following a slump in iron prices.

* PETROFAC - The British oil and gas services group maintained its profit outlook on Tuesday, adding that its order backlog stood at a record $20.1 billion at the end of May after seeing a large increase in orders this year.

* TULLOW OIL - Independent oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil said on Tuesday its partner in northern Kenya, Africa Oil, had found oil and gas at the Ngamia-2 well.

* CRODA - The chemical firm issued a profit warning and now expects second quarter profits to come in 8 percent lower than in the first quarter.

* LAND SECURITIES The real estate investment trust has sold a shopping centre called "The Bridges" in Sunderland, north-east England, for 152 million pounds ($258.52 million).

* BANKS - Britain should relax rules for new banks to enable them to compete on a level footing with established lenders and stimulate competition in the industry, the country's banking lobby group said on Monday.

* CARPETRIGHT - The carpet retailer saw full-year profit half, and said that trading conditions would remain challenging.

* CSR - The technology firm said it expects core revenue of between $190 million and $200 million, broadly in line with forecasts.

* DOMINO PRINTING - Domino Printing posted profits of 25.9 million pounds, saying it would meet fuller year expectations.

