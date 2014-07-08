Basic resource, oil stock rally drives European share rise
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
LONDON, July 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 7 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Futures for the index were up 0.1 percent by 0619 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 6,823.51 points in the previous session.
* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP - The British retailer's underlying non-food sales fell for a 12th straight quarter, hurt by the transition to a new web platform.
* Britain's economy kept growing at a robust rate in the second quarter, but exports and business investment weakened, clouding the prospects for a balanced recovery, the British Chambers of Commerce's (BCC) quarterly survey of nearly 7,000 companies showed. [ID@nL4N0PI2ZU]
* German exports and imports dropped much more than expected in May, coming on the heels of other soft indicators that have pointed to slower growth in Europe's largest economy.
* Brent crude slipped below $110 a barrel, trading close to its lowest in nearly a month, as fears of supply disruption in Iraq eased and prospects for a rise in Libyan exports improved.
* London copper steadied, but remained below four-and-a-half month highs seen last week after a surprise drop in German industrial production tempered demand expectations.
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.