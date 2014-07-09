LONDON, July 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3-4 points, or 0.1 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were flat by 0642 GMT.

* The UK benchmark fell 85.06 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,738.45 points on Tuesday when airline stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines Group were hit by a profit warning from Air France-KLM.

* China's consumer inflation cooled slightly more than expected in June, pointing to lingering weakness in the economy which could prompt Beijing to launch further stimulus measures to shore up growth.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Coca-Cola HBC AG and Next, will knock 1.06 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

* AVIVA : The UK insurer said that it planned to double annual excess cashflow to 800 million pounds ($1.4 billion) by the end of 2016 as it laid out the next stage of its turnaround plan.

* RETAILERS: British retailers saw the biggest annual decline in prices since at least 2006 in June, with cheaper furniture, electricals and clothes as well as a supermarket price war all contributing, an industry group said.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays has hired an adviser to help the British bank offload its natural resource focused private-equity unit, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Also, the British bank has appointed Reid Marsh as co-head of investment banking in Asia-Pacific and promoted Gary Posternack to global head of mergers and acquisitions, a person familiar with the matter said.

* INSURERS: Most British insurers consider the European Union's upcoming Solvency II capital rules a "necessary evil", but are concerned about the costs of the new requirements, according to a survey by auditor and advisory firm Grant Thornton UK LLP.

* SSP GROUP IPO-SSPG.L: The owner of Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza narrowed the price range for its initial public offering to between 210 pence per share and 230 pence per share, Telegraph reported.

* GALLIFORD TRY : The construction and housebuilding firm has estimated earnings at the top of analyst expectations.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO The cigarette firm fell on Tuesday amid growing speculation it is ready to spend billions of pounds buying the 58 percent of U.S. rival Reynolds American it does not already own, according to the Daily Mail market report.

