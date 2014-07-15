LONDON, July 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower, or 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were down 0.2 percent by 0653 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 55.97 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,746.14 on Monday after trading as high as 6,760.73 earlier in the session.

* British retail sales growth slowed in June to one of its weakest rates in three years, possibly in response to fears of higher interest rates, industry figures showed on Tuesday, adding to recent lacklustre economic data.

* On the macroeconomic front, Britain's Consumer Price Index, due at 0830 GMT, is expected to show inflation ticked up slightly in June after hitting a 4-1/2-year low in the prior month.

* BARCLAYS : Volume at the bank's private U.S. trading venue, also known as a "dark pool," fell by more than a third after New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit accusing the British bank of giving an unfair edge to high-speed traders, according to data released on Monday.

* WHITBREAD - The owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee chains on Tuesday named former Boots Group chief executive Richard Baker as its new chairman.

* Britain's financial watchdog set out new rules on Tuesday to cap the sky-high interest rates offered by payday lenders, bringing down the cost of short-term loans criticised for causing hardship and misery among borrowers.

* MORRISONS - The British grocer said late on Monday it had sold its children and baby products business, Kiddicare, to private equity firm Endless for 2 million pounds ($3.40 million).

* MICHAEL PAGE - ThevBritish staff recruitment firm said its profit rose by 8.9 percent in the second quarter, after seeing strong growth in the United States, Britain and China.

* TELECOM PLUS - The British utility company reported a 15.4 percent rise in first-quarter customer numbers and said it expected profit in the first half of the year to be significantly ahead of last year.

* Brent crude inched down on Tuesday, but held near $107 a barrel as worries over conflict in the Middle East and North Africa supported prices.

* Shanghai copper fell to its lowest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday and dragged down London copper, with traders who follow chart-based strategies selling as a month-long rally appeared to sputter.

