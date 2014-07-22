(Adds futures and company news)

EDINBURGH, July 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up on Tuesday, with futures 0.3 higher ahead of the cash market open, according to financial bookmakers.

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent lower at 6,728.44 points, with tobacco stocks hit by a multi-billion-dollar fine against RJ Reynolds in the United States and retailers slipping after a profit warning from Tesco.

* ROYAL MAIL GROUP - Britain's Royal Mail Group said it would have to rely on cost control measures and letters sales to meet full-year expectations after rising competition meant parcels revenue would be lower than anticipated.

* ARM - The British company whose processor designs power Apple's and Samsung's smartphones posted a 9 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strong demand to license its technology.

* TULLOW OIL - Oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil drilled a dry well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, about 35 kilometres southeast of the Oseberg field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

* CRODA - Specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc, feeling the effects of a strong British pound, warned that this year's full-year pretax profit would be lower than last year's.

* BARCLAYS - Trading activity has slumped in Barclays Plc's U.S. share trading venue after New York's attorney general accused the British bank of misleading its customers and giving an unfair edge to high-speed traders.

* ITV - Shares in the broadcaster rose 0.9 percent on Monday, with the Daily Express saying the stock remained in the "bid spotlight" following the acquisition of a stake by Liberty Global last week.

* IG GROUP - IG Group, a provider of financial spread betting and contracts for difference, said on Tuesday that its full year revenue rose 2.4 percent, as its strategy to focus on customers who trade more regularly offset low market volatility.

* PETROPAVLOVSK - The Russia-focused gold miner said on Tuesday its production fell 7 percent in the second quarter year-on-year to 147,000 troy ounces.

* MINERS - Mozambique is discussing with its foreign coal mining partners ways to help them ride out depressed markets but will not be offering special tax breaks to ease the pain, its mineral resources minister said on Monday.

* BEVERAGES - Glenfiddich, the scotch whiskey business owned by William Grant & Sons, is looking to buy Drambuie, the brand owned by the MacKinnon family, in a 100 million pounds ($170.76 million)takeover, Sky News reported late Monday.

