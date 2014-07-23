LONDON, July 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were down 0.2 percent by 0631 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher at 6,795.34 points in the previous session.

* BHP BILLITON - The global miner beat its own guidance for full-year iron ore output, saying it mined a record 225 million tonnes in fiscal 2014, 4 percent ahead of its forecast, leading productivity gains across a number of businesses.

* CENTRICA - The company drilled a dry well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

* CAPITA - British outsourcing group Capita posted an 11 percent rise in first-half organic revenue, driven by the 1.3 billion pounds ($2.22 billion) of major contract wins it secured.

* THE SAGE GROUP - The company said its group organic revenue increased by 4.7 percent in the first nine months of year and its business remained on course to achieve the 6 percent organic revenue growth target in 2015.

* JOHNSON MATTHEY - The company says its first quarter underlying operating profit fell by 11 percent to 103.6 million pounds ($176.81 million).

* Bank of England economist Paul Fisher credited quantitative easing and the bank's Funding for Lending Scheme for the recovery that kicked in last year in an interview, published on Wednesday, with the Independent.

* Britain's largest high street banks will announce next week that they are setting aside more than 1 billion pound ($1.71 billion) in additional provisions to compensate customers who were mis-sold payment protection insurance, Sky News reported.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank was "wilfully obtuse" when giving evidence to lawmakers examining whether its corporate turnaround division had been used to make money out of small businesses, the chairman of a British parliamentary committee said.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank has called a halt to its grand expansion as it seeks to conserve capital amid the worst drop in profits for more than 12 years, according to senior figures at the bank, the Financial Times reported.

* Brent crude nudged lower but held above $107 a barrel, with a global oil glut keeping prices in check despite geopolitical tensions threatening supplies from key oil producing regions. [ID@nL4N0PY0ZA]

* London zinc and aluminium were holding near recent highs after a flurry of interest from investors, but given a seasonal slowdown in demand, some wondered just how much further prices could run.

* London Stock Exchange and energy firm SSE will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout and knocking 2.5 points off the index.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com