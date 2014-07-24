(Adds company news, futures)
EDINBURGH, July 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening steady on Thursday, with futures on the index flat ahead of the
cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The FTSE 100 index closed up 2.81 points on Wednesday, flat in percentage
terms, at 6,798.15 points, as a profit warning by heavyweight drugs firm
GlaxoSmithKline offset gains in outsourcing group Capita and miner BHP Billiton.
* BHP BILLITON PLC, ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - The miners are
looking to sell their jointly owned manganese assets portfolio in South Africa
and Australia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - The bank dismissed media rumours that
its chairman was working on a succession plan amid shareholder pressure.
* BG GROUP - The oil and gas firm is considering selling its largest
operations in the North Sea for about 1 billion pounds ($1.70 billion), The
Times reported on Thursday.
* SABMILLER - The world's second biggest brewer reported a six
percent rise in revenue, in line with expectations.
* UNILEVER ULVR.L - The food and consumer staples producer reported a
lower-than-expected increase in second-quarter sales on Thursday, citing a
slowdown in emerging markets and continuing malaise in developed markets.
* EASYJET - The low-cost airline said it was on track to grow annual
profit by at least 14 percent assuming no further significant disruption over
the next two months.
* KINGFISHER - Europe's largest home improvements retailer said its
markets in its second quarter, notably in June, had been slower than anticipated
particularly in France and Poland.
* TATE & LYLE - The sweetener maker said on Thursday it had missed
its expectations for first quarter adjusted operating profit due to the severe
weather in the United States and the unexpected shut down of one of its
factories.
* REED ELSEVIER - The Anglo-Dutch information provider said it
expected another year of underlying earnings growth after reporting
better-than-expected first-half results.
* RATHBONE BROTHERS - The UK wealth manager said on Thursday it had
reached a conditional agreement in a legal case that will see it pay 15 million
pounds ($25.54 million).
* BANKS - Britain's markets regulator and a group of global banks are in
talks to reach a first settlement in a currency-rigging probe, with a deal
possible this year, Bloomberg reported.
* BSKYB - BSkyB is set to confirm its expansion in Europe on Friday,
the Financial Times reported.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)