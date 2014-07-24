(Adds company news, futures)

EDINBURGH, July 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening steady on Thursday, with futures on the index flat ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index closed up 2.81 points on Wednesday, flat in percentage terms, at 6,798.15 points, as a profit warning by heavyweight drugs firm GlaxoSmithKline offset gains in outsourcing group Capita and miner BHP Billiton.

* BHP BILLITON PLC, ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - The miners are looking to sell their jointly owned manganese assets portfolio in South Africa and Australia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - The bank dismissed media rumours that its chairman was working on a succession plan amid shareholder pressure.

* BG GROUP - The oil and gas firm is considering selling its largest operations in the North Sea for about 1 billion pounds ($1.70 billion), The Times reported on Thursday.

* SABMILLER - The world's second biggest brewer reported a six percent rise in revenue, in line with expectations.

* UNILEVER ULVR.L - The food and consumer staples producer reported a lower-than-expected increase in second-quarter sales on Thursday, citing a slowdown in emerging markets and continuing malaise in developed markets.

* EASYJET - The low-cost airline said it was on track to grow annual profit by at least 14 percent assuming no further significant disruption over the next two months.

* KINGFISHER - Europe's largest home improvements retailer said its markets in its second quarter, notably in June, had been slower than anticipated particularly in France and Poland.

* TATE & LYLE - The sweetener maker said on Thursday it had missed its expectations for first quarter adjusted operating profit due to the severe weather in the United States and the unexpected shut down of one of its factories.

* REED ELSEVIER - The Anglo-Dutch information provider said it expected another year of underlying earnings growth after reporting better-than-expected first-half results.

* RATHBONE BROTHERS - The UK wealth manager said on Thursday it had reached a conditional agreement in a legal case that will see it pay 15 million pounds ($25.54 million).

* BANKS - Britain's markets regulator and a group of global banks are in talks to reach a first settlement in a currency-rigging probe, with a deal possible this year, Bloomberg reported.

* BSKYB - BSkyB is set to confirm its expansion in Europe on Friday, the Financial Times reported.

