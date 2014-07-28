LONDON, July 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 29.91 points lower, or 0.4 percent, at 6,791.55 points.

* GLENCORE, ANGLO AMERICAN : Chile's massive Collahuasi copper mine, a partnership between Glencore and Anglo American, has resumed operations following a temporary work stoppage, the company said on Saturday.

* DIAGEO : The world's largest spirits maker will say when it reports full-year results on Thursday that it is writing down the value of its majority stake in its troubled premium Chinese baijiu brand, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* HSBC : Silver bullion banks Deutsche Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and HSBC have been accused of manipulating prices in the multi-billion dollar market in a lawsuit filed on Friday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The State-backed British lender could claw back millions of pounds in bonuses from staff working for its controversial turnaround unit after it was revealed that the bank has set aside 17 million pounds ($28.86 million) in pay awards, The Times reported on Monday.

RBS has been formally advised by Morgan Stanley to sell a majority stake in its Irish unit, Ulster Bank, Ireland's Sunday Business Post reported.

($1 = 0.7447 euros)

