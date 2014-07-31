EDINBURGH, July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 to 7 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.5 percent weaker at 6,773.44 points, hit by a weaker mining sector led down by Chilean firm Antofagasta.

* CENTRICA - The domestic energy supplier is in talks with the UK government over sanctions on Russia and the possible impact on its business, the Guardian reported.

* CO-OP GROUP - The restructuring of the Co-operative Group is poised to continue with the sale of its security arm in a deal that will raise money to help shore up its troubled finances, Sky reported.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ASTRAZENECA PLC Q2

BAE SYSTEMS PLC H1

BG GROUP PLC Q2

BODYCOTE PLC H1

BT GROUP PLC Q1

CENTAUR MEDIA PLC H1

COMMUNISIS PLC H1

CENTRICA PLC H1

COLT GROUP SA H1

CRESTON PLC Q1

COUNTRYWIDE PLC H1

DIAGEO PLC PRELIM

ESSENTRA PLC H1

F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC H1

HYDRODEC GROUP PLC H1

INCHCAPE PLC H1

INTU PROPERTIES PLC H1

INVESTEC PLC TRADING

KAZAKHMYS PLC Q2 OUTPUT

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC H1

LAIRD PLC H1

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC H1

MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC H1

MANAGEMENT CONSULTING GROUP PLC H1

RPS GROUP PLC H1

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC H1

SCHRODERS PLC H1

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC H1

THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE

WEIR GROUP PLC H1

XCHANGING PLC H1

