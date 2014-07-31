EDINBURGH, July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 4 to 7 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.5 percent weaker at 6,773.44 points, hit by a
weaker mining sector led down by Chilean firm Antofagasta.
* CENTRICA - The domestic energy supplier is in talks with the UK
government over sanctions on Russia and the possible impact on its business, the
Guardian reported.
* CO-OP GROUP - The restructuring of the Co-operative Group is
poised to continue with the sale of its security arm in a deal that will raise
money to help shore up its troubled finances, Sky reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ASTRAZENECA PLC Q2
BAE SYSTEMS PLC H1
BG GROUP PLC Q2
BODYCOTE PLC H1
BT GROUP PLC Q1
CENTAUR MEDIA PLC H1
COMMUNISIS PLC H1
CENTRICA PLC H1
COLT GROUP SA H1
CRESTON PLC Q1
COUNTRYWIDE PLC H1
DIAGEO PLC PRELIM
ESSENTRA PLC H1
F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC H1
HYDRODEC GROUP PLC H1
INCHCAPE PLC H1
INTU PROPERTIES PLC H1
INVESTEC PLC TRADING
KAZAKHMYS PLC Q2 OUTPUT
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC H1
LAIRD PLC H1
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC H1
MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC H1
MANAGEMENT CONSULTING GROUP PLC H1
RPS GROUP PLC H1
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC H1
SCHRODERS PLC H1
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC H1
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE
WEIR GROUP PLC H1
XCHANGING PLC H1
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)